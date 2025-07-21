Directories Store Files & Directories Under A Unified Store, So Now A File And A Directory Cannot Share A File Name.

Updated MabelMedia-LLC.SharpPlusNative To Use The Standard Library Rather Than The "byteorder" Crate For Binary Serialization, And Added A Standardized Format For booleans.

Replaced Hard-Coded Permission Checks With User Ownership Markers.

Deduplicated Ownership Checks.

Added "Chown" Command, To Change The Owner Of A File / Directory.

Files Under /MabelDOS And /home/admin Are Owned By The "admin" Account.