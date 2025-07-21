 Skip to content
Major 21 July 2025 Build 19304107 Edited 21 July 2025 – 20:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Directories Store Files & Directories Under A Unified Store, So Now A File And A Directory Cannot Share A File Name.

  • Updated MabelMedia-LLC.SharpPlusNative To Use The Standard Library Rather Than The "byteorder" Crate For Binary Serialization, And Added A Standardized Format For booleans.

  • Replaced Hard-Coded Permission Checks With User Ownership Markers.

  • Deduplicated Ownership Checks.

  • Added "Chown" Command, To Change The Owner Of A File / Directory.

  • Files Under /MabelDOS And /home/admin Are Owned By The "admin" Account.

  • Added List Of Static / System Directories To Create When Extracting Static Resource Files To The Virtual Disk Image, Instead Of Hardcoding Said List.

