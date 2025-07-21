This update includes a small but important fix addressing collider issues in Scene 1 – Slum, affecting both solid objects and trigger interactions.
Important:
Due to occasional inconsistencies with Steam’s auto-update system, it is strongly recommended to uninstall the previous version and perform a clean reinstall of the game. This will ensure all updated files are correctly applied and prevent potential bugs related to leftover data from older builds.
Patch 1.01 – Scene 1: Slum
