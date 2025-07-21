 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19304060 Edited 21 July 2025 – 19:13:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update includes a small but important fix addressing collider issues in Scene 1 – Slum, affecting both solid objects and trigger interactions.

Important:
Due to occasional inconsistencies with Steam’s auto-update system, it is strongly recommended to uninstall the previous version and perform a clean reinstall of the game. This will ensure all updated files are correctly applied and prevent potential bugs related to leftover data from older builds.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3805391
