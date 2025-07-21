This small hotfix addresses a critical gameplay bug and a minor localization issue.
Critical Fixes
- Fixed a bug where player stats were calculated incorrectly when swapping items in ship equipment slots.
Localization
-Fixed a typo in the word "Defense" in localized text.
Warspace 2 – Small Hotfix 1.01.1
Update notes via Steam Community
