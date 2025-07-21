 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19304027 Edited 21 July 2025 – 19:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
This small hotfix addresses a critical gameplay bug and a minor localization issue.

Critical Fixes
- Fixed a bug where player stats were calculated incorrectly when swapping items in ship equipment slots.

Localization
-Fixed a typo in the word "Defense" in localized text.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1344551
Linux 64-bit Depot 1344552
macOS 64-bit Depot 1344553
