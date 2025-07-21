STEAM WORKSHOP & MODDING

Our game now has its own STEAM WORKSHOP! You can mod your game with a single click.

Thanks to the work of an amazing fan who goes by 'DumbBird', we've been able to make modding this game a breeze. If you're a player, just visit the Workshop and subscribe to any mod!

There's not many mods now, but thanks to DumbBird, more are on the way!

Customkyd (Change GameKyd color, OUT NOW!)

Multiplayer (Face off against your friend as the monster, COMING SOON!)

VR (Play the game from a new perspective, COMING SOON!)

HEY YOU THE GAME IS ON SALE FOR $1.97 TELL YOUR FRIENDS!!!

If you're a mod creator, you can find instructions for creating Deadseat mods on the workshop (which will slowly be updated to be even easier and easier.) Massive thanks to Godot Mod Launcher.

PC COMPATABILITY

We received a good number of people who were unable to play the game due to their PC specifications. We've updated our game engine to allow greater support with Vulkan, which should be most of you, but for those who are still unable to open the game, we've added a new launch option for OpenGL. This will make the game look a little weird... But it should allow most people to play!

OTHER ADDITIONS