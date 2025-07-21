STEAM WORKSHOP & MODDING
Our game now has its own STEAM WORKSHOP! You can mod your game with a single click.
Thanks to the work of an amazing fan who goes by 'DumbBird', we've been able to make modding this game a breeze. If you're a player, just visit the Workshop and subscribe to any mod!
There's not many mods now, but thanks to DumbBird, more are on the way!
Customkyd (Change GameKyd color, OUT NOW!)
Multiplayer (Face off against your friend as the monster, COMING SOON!)
VR (Play the game from a new perspective, COMING SOON!)
HEY YOU THE GAME IS ON SALE FOR $1.97 TELL YOUR FRIENDS!!!
If you're a mod creator, you can find instructions for creating Deadseat mods on the workshop (which will slowly be updated to be even easier and easier.) Massive thanks to Godot Mod Launcher.
PC COMPATABILITY
We received a good number of people who were unable to play the game due to their PC specifications. We've updated our game engine to allow greater support with Vulkan, which should be most of you, but for those who are still unable to open the game, we've added a new launch option for OpenGL. This will make the game look a little weird... But it should allow most people to play!
OTHER ADDITIONS
Added option to randomize customization (along with a setting in randomized runs).
Added option to skip level intros in challenge mode.
Dying to red eyes will now display red eyes on the monster (‘default’ and ‘the skinned’).
Removed fullscreen_toggle using F.
Updated GODOT version v4.0.3 -> v4.4.1.
Fixed gamekyd toggle bar to be more accurate, both visually and functionally.
Fixed corruption tutorial playing when the player doesn’t even have corruption enabled.
Fixed monster flashing when steering for the first time.
Fixed tree clipping by changing the transparency to alpha_scissor instead of depth_pre_pass.
Fixed visual bug when sometimes steering the car.
Fixed GPS not being animated during sunset scene.
Wind sfx no longer plays right before sunset scene.
Fixed gamekyd sounds not playing during final hunt in hardmode.
Adjusted presets to be selected by matching its adjustments and challenges.
Fixed ‘Overcome’ achievement to check if either ‘suffer’ is selected OR the player is at max score,
Fixed not being able to steer too early when monster is approaching from the front
