WHAT'S NEW• Venture/Night Raid changes:
• Held items with a higher size than the holder will encumber them, reducing speed during events and battles
• Blighters and Hawkers have a bonus/nerf to what they can carry before becoming encumbered
• Infiltrator ability now fails if the user is too low level for the current area
• Weather conditions at the current homeland may now affect nearby areas
• The game is now capped to 30 FPS
• Revealed CHECK functions
• CALENDAR shows all soon-to-be events and birthdays of party members
• All but SALE (20/X) doesn't do anything
• Gardening and 4-day forecasts are now implemented
• Added coloured sprites for attacks and weather icons
• Renamed Star Showers ability to Rift Roar, in reference to the pre-existing Rifted and non-existent Starry weather conditions having the same ID
• Save files in the file browser are now checked to see if they still exist upon selection
• More manual improvements
• And some other things
WHAT'S FIXED• Venture oddities:
• (Potential) encounters being barely visible on the far right when using LURE
• Encounter splash screen overlapping with the menu when retrying certain Venture events
• Home oddities:
• Potential game crash from stat decay caused by held items not being set correctly
• Homescreen eye icon always appearing closed at first, even when the player is available
• Exiting hosts moving oddly during room events
• Certain attacks having the wrong sprite frames for their element/type/name
• Abilities and Actions not being detected on the home screen nor while readying a Venture/Night Raid
• Player selection not properly updating colour sprites according to their gender
• Splash screen being ever so slightly off center
• Party members not being scanned through while selecting a Puparox to upgrade, only checking for whoever is in the second slot of the party - even if there is less than that
• Patches from Revisions 51+ erroneously checking if the loaded safe file's revision number is smaller than or equal to the current revision instead of just if they're smaller
• Attempting to load an exported save file via the file browser loading an invalid default instead of the actual file
