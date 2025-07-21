WHAT'S NEW • Venture/Night Raid changes:

• Held items with a higher size than the holder will encumber them, reducing speed during events and battles

• Blighters and Hawkers have a bonus/nerf to what they can carry before becoming encumbered

• Infiltrator ability now fails if the user is too low level for the current area

• Weather conditions at the current homeland may now affect nearby areas

• The game is now capped to 30 FPS

• Revealed CHECK functions

• CALENDAR shows all soon-to-be events and birthdays of party members

• All but SALE (20/X) doesn't do anything

• Gardening and 4-day forecasts are now implemented

• Added coloured sprites for attacks and weather icons

• Renamed Star Showers ability to Rift Roar, in reference to the pre-existing Rifted and non-existent Starry weather conditions having the same ID

• Save files in the file browser are now checked to see if they still exist upon selection

• More manual improvements

• And some other things



WHAT'S FIXED • Venture oddities:

• (Potential) encounters being barely visible on the far right when using LURE

• Encounter splash screen overlapping with the menu when retrying certain Venture events

• Home oddities:

• Potential game crash from stat decay caused by held items not being set correctly

• Homescreen eye icon always appearing closed at first, even when the player is available

• Exiting hosts moving oddly during room events

• Certain attacks having the wrong sprite frames for their element/type/name

• Abilities and Actions not being detected on the home screen nor while readying a Venture/Night Raid

• Player selection not properly updating colour sprites according to their gender

• Splash screen being ever so slightly off center

• Party members not being scanned through while selecting a Puparox to upgrade, only checking for whoever is in the second slot of the party - even if there is less than that

• Patches from Revisions 51+ erroneously checking if the loaded safe file's revision number is smaller than or equal to the current revision instead of just if they're smaller

• Attempting to load an exported save file via the file browser loading an invalid default instead of the actual file