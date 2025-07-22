Patch 1.1 is Live! New Settings, Fixes, Languages & More

Hi everyone,

This update brings a wave of community-requested improvements, new features, and expanded language support to make your journey through Yob even smoother and more immersive. Whether you’re here for the story or the challenge, there’s something new for everyone.

Game Modes: Play Your Way

Patch 1.1 introduces the ability to switch between difficulty settings mid-game without losing your progress. You can now swap freely between:

Hero Mode : Experience the action and story at an approachable pace

Master Mode: For players prepared to face a challenge

Whether you’re finding things too easy or hitting a difficulty spike, this change lets you adjust on the fly without starting over. Just head to the Options Menu at any time to choose your preferred challenge level.

New Language Support

We’re excited to welcome even more players into Robots at Midnight:

Russian, Turkish, and Ukrainian are now fully supported!

Translation polish and typo fixes across all supported languages

Updated achievement translations for clarity

Visual Settings & Brightness Tuning

We’ve added more options to help you customize your visual experience:

Toggle Volumetric Fog

Adjust Bloom and Ambient Occlusion

Updated lookup tables for improved tone and color balance

Brightness tweaks in early-game areas to enhance visibility

Quest Fixes & Inventory Glitches

Fixes include:

Quest items are now visible from greater distances

Additional Quality of Life Updates

Game Mode selection UI updated for clarity

Unlock icon now appears on the main menu after completing the game

Various under-the-hood stability and performance improvements

Thank You

To everyone who’s joined us since launch: thank you for playing, sharing, and supporting Robots at Midnight. Your feedback is helping us build a better game with every patch! Stay tuned for future updates!

Don't forget to join us on Discord!



