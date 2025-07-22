Patch 1.1 is Live! New Settings, Fixes, Languages & More
Hi everyone,
This update brings a wave of community-requested improvements, new features, and expanded language support to make your journey through Yob even smoother and more immersive. Whether you’re here for the story or the challenge, there’s something new for everyone.
Game Modes: Play Your Way
Patch 1.1 introduces the ability to switch between difficulty settings mid-game without losing your progress. You can now swap freely between:
Hero Mode: Experience the action and story at an approachable pace
Master Mode: For players prepared to face a challenge
Whether you’re finding things too easy or hitting a difficulty spike, this change lets you adjust on the fly without starting over. Just head to the Options Menu at any time to choose your preferred challenge level.
New Language Support
We’re excited to welcome even more players into Robots at Midnight:
Russian, Turkish, and Ukrainian are now fully supported!
Translation polish and typo fixes across all supported languages
Updated achievement translations for clarity
Visual Settings & Brightness Tuning
We’ve added more options to help you customize your visual experience:
Toggle Volumetric Fog
Adjust Bloom and Ambient Occlusion
Updated lookup tables for improved tone and color balance
Brightness tweaks in early-game areas to enhance visibility
Quest Fixes & Inventory Glitches
Fixes include:
Quest items are now visible from greater distances
Additional Quality of Life Updates
Game Mode selection UI updated for clarity
Unlock icon now appears on the main menu after completing the game
Various under-the-hood stability and performance improvements
