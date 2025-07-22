 Skip to content
22 July 2025 Build 19303936 Edited 23 July 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.1 is Live! New Settings, Fixes, Languages & More 

Hi everyone,

This update brings a wave of community-requested improvements, new features, and expanded language support to make your journey through Yob even smoother and more immersive. Whether you’re here for the story or the challenge, there’s something new for everyone.

Game Modes: Play Your Way

Patch 1.1 introduces the ability to switch between difficulty settings mid-game without losing your progress. You can now swap freely between:

  • Hero Mode: Experience the action and story at an approachable pace

  • Master Mode: For players prepared to face a challenge 

Whether you’re finding things too easy or hitting a difficulty spike, this change lets you adjust on the fly without starting over. Just head to the Options Menu at any time to choose your preferred challenge level.

New Language Support

We’re excited to welcome even more players into Robots at Midnight:

  • Russian, Turkish, and Ukrainian are now fully supported!

  • Translation polish and typo fixes across all supported languages

  • Updated achievement translations for clarity

Visual Settings & Brightness Tuning

We’ve added more options to help you customize your visual experience:

  • Toggle Volumetric Fog

  • Adjust Bloom and Ambient Occlusion

  • Updated lookup tables for improved tone and color balance

  • Brightness tweaks in early-game areas to enhance visibility

Quest Fixes & Inventory Glitches

Fixes include:

  • Quest items are now visible from greater distances

Additional Quality of Life Updates

  • Game Mode selection UI updated for clarity

  • Unlock icon now appears on the main menu after completing the game

  • Various under-the-hood stability and performance improvements

Thank You

To everyone who’s joined us since launch: thank you for playing, sharing, and supporting Robots at Midnight. Your feedback is helping us build a better game with every patch! Stay tuned for future updates! 

Don't forget to join us on Discord!


