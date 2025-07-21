Alpha Net 7.6.9

1 Added wall detection for torches

2 Fixed the state of player death in the follow state machine

3 Added half gold coins

4 Fixed the bug of client dropping gold coins

5 Fixed the bug of spider death

6 Fixed the bug that Broodmother Spider client cannot enter the second stage

7 Fixed the bug that the enemy poison arrow still collides after the player dies

8 Fixed the bug that NPC cannot withstand spell attacks

9 Fixed the bug that the character cannot destroy torches when attacked

10 Fixed the problem that the layer of the pickup state machine is not synchronized

11 Fixed the bug that the pickup state cannot be picked up by the player

12 Added player mana recovery

13 Fixed the bug that the player buff is not displayed

14 Fixed the bug that the client cannot generate the blood recovery value

15 Added disabled blue screen buff

16 The player's blood recovery can be synchronized

17 Added mana synchronization

18 Added mana recovery special effects

19 Fixed the bug that the blood recovery and mana recovery per second are not synchronized

20 Added translation of items

21 Added blood clots when enemies are damaged

22 Added blue blocks when enemies are damaged

23 Fixed the bug that gold coins keep flying when dying

24 Adjusted the CD of blood clots and blue blocks

25 Fixed the bug that the initial position of arrows is wrong

Alpha Net 7.6.8

1 Added monument items

2 Added monument generation

3 Added monument loading

4 Added monument mining effects

5 Added monument mining drops

6 Added monument sound effects

7 Adjusted monument placement tools

8 Adjusted the name of the monument placement tool

9 The name of the monument conversion

10 Adjusted the translation of the monument

11 Monument building registration

12 Monument drop registration

13 Added stone monuments

14 Added stone cross monuments

15 Added stone cross ring monuments

16 Added wooden cross monuments

17 Added wooden grass cross monuments

18 Added black obelisks

19 Added black triangular obelisks

20 Added monuments without words

21 Added cap monuments

22 Added single-layer pagoda

23 Added double-layer pagoda

24 Round pagoda

25 Fixed the monument following the dead player

26 Fixed the bug that the monument client follows the dead player

27 Fixed the bug that the player status cannot be synchronized

28 Deleted the synchronization attribute of the pickup state machine

29 Fixed the bug of the falling star stone pickup state machine

30 Fixed the bug that the pickup state machine reported an error