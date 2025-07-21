Alpha Net 7.6.9
1 Added wall detection for torches
2 Fixed the state of player death in the follow state machine
3 Added half gold coins
4 Fixed the bug of client dropping gold coins
5 Fixed the bug of spider death
6 Fixed the bug that Broodmother Spider client cannot enter the second stage
7 Fixed the bug that the enemy poison arrow still collides after the player dies
8 Fixed the bug that NPC cannot withstand spell attacks
9 Fixed the bug that the character cannot destroy torches when attacked
10 Fixed the problem that the layer of the pickup state machine is not synchronized
11 Fixed the bug that the pickup state cannot be picked up by the player
12 Added player mana recovery
13 Fixed the bug that the player buff is not displayed
14 Fixed the bug that the client cannot generate the blood recovery value
15 Added disabled blue screen buff
16 The player's blood recovery can be synchronized
17 Added mana synchronization
18 Added mana recovery special effects
19 Fixed the bug that the blood recovery and mana recovery per second are not synchronized
20 Added translation of items
21 Added blood clots when enemies are damaged
22 Added blue blocks when enemies are damaged
23 Fixed the bug that gold coins keep flying when dying
24 Adjusted the CD of blood clots and blue blocks
25 Fixed the bug that the initial position of arrows is wrong
Alpha Net 7.6.8
1 Added monument items
2 Added monument generation
3 Added monument loading
4 Added monument mining effects
5 Added monument mining drops
6 Added monument sound effects
7 Adjusted monument placement tools
8 Adjusted the name of the monument placement tool
9 The name of the monument conversion
10 Adjusted the translation of the monument
11 Monument building registration
12 Monument drop registration
13 Added stone monuments
14 Added stone cross monuments
15 Added stone cross ring monuments
16 Added wooden cross monuments
17 Added wooden grass cross monuments
18 Added black obelisks
19 Added black triangular obelisks
20 Added monuments without words
21 Added cap monuments
22 Added single-layer pagoda
23 Added double-layer pagoda
24 Round pagoda
25 Fixed the monument following the dead player
26 Fixed the bug that the monument client follows the dead player
27 Fixed the bug that the player status cannot be synchronized
28 Deleted the synchronization attribute of the pickup state machine
29 Fixed the bug of the falling star stone pickup state machine
30 Fixed the bug that the pickup state machine reported an error
Changed files in this update