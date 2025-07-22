We're immensely grateful for the thousands of players who have played Lost Skies and for the amazing feedback you've provided during our Early Access journey so far. After a series of targeted hotfixes, we're excited to release a substantial update that directly addresses what you've told us. This patch is packed with dozens of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements, focusing on stability and polish.



It also introduces some exciting new features from our public skymap that we hope our community will be thrilled to explore. There are still a few known issues that we are working on, please see details on these at the end of the patch notes.





Key changes in this Early Access Update:

Stability & Polish First: Our top priority is improving the core experience. This update squashes dozens of bugs and addresses key stability issues to make your journey smoother. We are committed to continuing this focus as we push towards our 1.0 launch.

Full Key Rebinding: Customise your controls to climb, glide, and grapple your way through the skies.

NEW Community-Crafted Islands: Explore a dozen new islands in the Outskirts region, all built by our awesome community in the F2P Lost Skies Island Creator.

NEW Map Table (V1): The first version of our map table is here! Get a bird's-eye view of all islands to help you chart your course and make navigation easier than ever.

NEW Comfort System: Ship layout now matters! Place furniture and decor to increase your crew's comfort, but keep them clear of discomfort sources like engines and other machinery. A happy crew will earn a powerful ‘rested’ bonus for their travels.

NEW Quality of Life Improvements: We've added highly-requested features like the ability to name storage chests.

Patch Notes

\[NEW] Full Key Rebinding

\[NEW] Comfort System

\[NEW] Balance pass on combat

\[NEW] Map Table (V1)

\[NEW] Added a dozen new islands to the Outskirts map.

\[QOL] Added storage naming.

\[QOL] Added a potential fix for the ship disappearance - more info on the core tech work we're doing to fully prevent any progress loss HERE.

Reexported several islands created by the community with some tweaks from creators.

Fixed an issue where the client couldn't see parts of a ship if the host built the ship on a different island than where the client is.

Fixed an issue where items added to chest by host would be visible to clients upon joining a session.

Fixed an issue where splitting stacks in ship storage/makeshift storage sometimes would make it lose resources.

Fixed an issue where discovery popups would keep appearing on the screen.

Fixed several instances of chests not unlocking correctly after solving puzzles.

Fixed an issue where players couldn't navigate through the crafting queue if there were 2 or more stations that have items in the queue.

Fixed multiple issues with object colliders across Outskirts region islands.

Fixed an issue where schematic or weapon level would sometimes not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where placing Founder DLC Schematics onto the hotbar would soft-lock the toolbar.

Fixed an issue where item level would sometimes reset on dropped items.

Fixed several instances of SFX cutting out.

Fixed several issues with inventory management where items wouldn't move correctly.

Fixed an issue where players could move items into their Stash tab from their inventory.

Fixed an issue where Storage containers would in rare cases duplicate their content.

Addressed several potential causes of occasional game crashes.

Known Issues:



Crash on First Load

We have had a report from our amazing Open Development community regarding a new crash on first load, after the starting splash screens. We’ve not been able to internally reproduce exactly, but a potential fix for such issues would be manually removing the game data files, and re-installing via Steam. This is opposed to uninstalling via Steam as in some circumstances not all of the game data is removed.

Please note. This will not affect your game saves.



After uninstalling, ensure the “Wild Skies” install directory is empty, especially the “LostSkies_Data” folder here:





Where this does not fix the issue, please reach out with “crash.dmp” and “Player.log” files from the “%localappdata%\\Temp\\Bossa Games\\LostSkies\\Crashes” if you have them.





Alternatively if there’s no log there, please grab your “Player.log” file from “%localappdata%low\\Bossa Games\\LostSkies”



Existing Crashes

We’ve also had reports and limited internal reproduction of potentially 2 other crash bugs;



The first and most frequent is players returning to the main menu. We have some leads on the cause of this issue, but investigation is still ongoing.



The second is a rarer crash during gameplay which is much more elusive.



Controller Support

Controller users are currently unable to access their stash or assign items to the toolbar. Although gamepad and controller aren't officially supported right now, we have a hotfix coming in the next few days.

Full PlayStation controller support is WIP, not currently available.



Other/Misc

Players might see what other people are doing on other distant islands.

‘Save to menu’ can be sometimes unreliable when re-joining worlds, it's recommended to fully restart the client before rejoining the world.



PLEASE SEE HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF KNOWN ISSUES



