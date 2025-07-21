Version 6 is here and it includes some neat little additions topping off all of the original content and making room for the new modes coming in version 7!

Here's what's new:

The long awaited Leaderboard is here! it shows off the Top 10 highest scores around the world (you must turn on leaderboard uploading in the settings)

Speaking of settings I've finally added an FPS cap option with presets like unlimited, 120, 60 and 30.

You may notice some hidden buttons and what not, that's stuff for version 7 coming soon.

Although this update may seem small it is really just here to set the game up for the new stuff, there's lots to look forward to in the next update such as, a new story mode with new controls, a new versus mode utilizing the characters new attacks from the story mode, voice acted cutscenes and a new Bios tab.

All that will be a free update so I hope you look forward to it and play it when it drops!