Leapageddon (Corruption III+): Most enemies can dash, leap or teleport.

Mutated Weaklings (Corruption I+): Enemies have only 70% max health, but have +40% mutation chance.

2 new Act Modifiers: Mutated Weaklings and Leapageddon.

Moved Soul Reapers act modifier to Corruption II+.

Updated Vengeful Spikes base damage to be 50 + 50/125/200/300/400/500/600/700 based on frost stacks.

Barbarian Leap now grants Invulnerability for 0.5s on cast.

Shrine enemies will now count towards any applicable quests (boss fight enemies still do not).

Added a glossary UI to the talent choice screen to explain any key terms mentioned in the talents.

The talent choice screen now pops up the next set of talent choices after you pick a talent if you have multiple talent points available.

Added a hotkey legend while in the Starting Area.

Updated some shrine/items descriptions for clarification.

Added an 'End Expedition' button for the host in case they want to end the run gracefully.