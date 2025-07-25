 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19303877 Edited 25 July 2025 – 17:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 0.8.36 Patch Notes

New Act Modifiers:

  • Mutated Weaklings (Corruption I+): Enemies have only 70% max health, but have +40% mutation chance.

  • Leapageddon (Corruption III+): Most enemies can dash, leap or teleport.

Minor Updates:

  • 2 new Act Modifiers: Mutated Weaklings and Leapageddon.

  • Moved Soul Reapers act modifier to Corruption II+.

  • Updated Vengeful Spikes base damage to be 50 + 50/125/200/300/400/500/600/700 based on frost stacks.

  • Barbarian Leap now grants Invulnerability for 0.5s on cast.

  • Shrine enemies will now count towards any applicable quests (boss fight enemies still do not).

  • Added a glossary UI to the talent choice screen to explain any key terms mentioned in the talents.

  • The talent choice screen now pops up the next set of talent choices after you pick a talent if you have multiple talent points available.

  • Added a hotkey legend while in the Starting Area.

  • Updated some shrine/items descriptions for clarification.

  • Added an 'End Expedition' button for the host in case they want to end the run gracefully.

  • Increased the Shield of Fortitude item shield gain from 20% -> 22.5%.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a rare bug where the item forge could get stuck upgrading an item in multiplayer.

  • Fixed a UI bug that duplicated the talent overview numbers.

  • Fixed an issue where rerolling runes could put you in debt.

  • Fixed an issue where the Vengeful Spikes preview while channeling was an incorrect size.

  • Fixed an issue where the orange death beam could stay on a player after being resurrected in multiplayer.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1930351
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link