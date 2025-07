Pirates! Seems that the curse of the Island of the Damned has prevented you from getting any achievements in the release version of the Pirate Cove Simulator. The evil sea sprites responsible have been tracked down and bribed with shiny trinkets to stay the heck away from your game progress. The achievements should now work as designed. We're sorry for the inconvenience this might have caused you!



May Lady Luck smile upon your enterprises!

Kool2Play