Puzzle 3-8 was invalid, this should now been fixed in both the GB and PC versions. Reminder: if you're playing the GB version your game isn't patched until you start using the updated ROM file, that's up to you.
If you've already attempted this puzzle, you should fully reset your solution by highlighting it on the level select screen and holding the marker button, this will fix it and allow it to be solved properly.
Hotfix - Invalid Puzzle
Update notes via Steam Community
