21 July 2025 Build 19303609 Edited 21 July 2025 – 18:32:17 UTC by Wendy Share
NEW

  • 18 mission layouts (all by community members) added to official rotation.

🧬 BALANCE

  • (Chip) Biomass +3 per elimination:

    • Renamed to "if Abyss cell dies: Biomass +3".

    • Now always triggers when an Abyss cell perishes, regardless of whether it counts as an "elimination" (for example, an Abyss cell dying to spikes isn't an elimination).

♻️ CHANGES

  • (Perk) Vaccine: If you have VIRUS DEPTH 3 selected and are about to pursue The Abyss, this perk's description now clearly states that it would be useless since there's no mutations.

  • Intro Mission: Now impossible to be confused by first step (moving Scritter right).

  • When selecting an "add command" gene in the shop, a 1-time popup explains what that is.

  • When selecting the "Size +3" command-adding gene in the shop, a 1-time popup now clarrifies that it doesn't increase Size Max.

🛠️ FIXES

  • (Setting) DNA Letter On Genes:

    • Wasn't showing on some genes.

    • No longer shows on genes in Database or Records.

  • (Gadget) Biomass: When used on a cell while no cells are selected, it would cause a number of bugs to occur (including run softlocks).

  • (Mode) GLOOM: Fixed some instances where you could hover over an Abyss cell hidden by Gloom and see its faded move highlights.

  • (Mode) HEART: Cell Health Max could exceed 30, despite the value shown being capped to 30.

  • (Perk) Holepuncher: Now correctly interacts with commands that have conditional stat changes which check Range Max.

  • Boss cells would sometimes reappear if you eliminated any, paused run, then returned to the boss fight.

  • The size growth sound now produces sound to both ears (it was only outputting to the left ear).

  • Fixed various bugs relating to The Abyss run / fight (ex. Abyss eyes appearing in the missions leading up to The Abyss).

  • The blue navigation box (when navigating menus with WASD or controller) is fixed & looks how it should again.

