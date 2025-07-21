This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

\[Server]

Combat System Fix.

Author: JuanCruzRossa PR: #887

A fix has been applied to the Combat System. This update addresses detected issues and improves game stability.

\[NPCs]

Stone Golem (Marabel Dungeon) is now "Scarlath," a new Lich.

One "Stone Golem" NPC has been added to Map 141 (Veril Dungeon).

\[BALANCE]

The Cleric class has increased its Weapon Hit by 0.05 (0.85 >> 0.9).

\[SPELLS]

The "Elemental Lightning" spell has increased its minimum damage by 2 (76 >> 78) and now requires a Magic/Elven Flute to use.

The "Apocalypse" spell reduces its minimum damage by 2 points (93 >> 91).

The "Magic Cross" item required for Resurrection is renamed "Holy Earring" and is no longer craftable in Carpentry.

\[CARPENTRY]

The "Magic Cross," an item exclusive to the Cleric class and which grants 3% Magic Damage, has been added to the Carpentry system and is now available for purchase in T2 Magic.

