21 July 2025 Build 19303443
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

\[Server]

Combat System Fix.

Author: JuanCruzRossa PR: #887

A fix has been applied to the Combat System. This update addresses detected issues and improves game stability.

\[NPCs]

Stone Golem (Marabel Dungeon) is now "Scarlath," a new Lich.

One "Stone Golem" NPC has been added to Map 141 (Veril Dungeon).

\[BALANCE]

The Cleric class has increased its Weapon Hit by 0.05 (0.85 >> 0.9).

\[SPELLS]

The "Elemental Lightning" spell has increased its minimum damage by 2 (76 >> 78) and now requires a Magic/Elven Flute to use.

The "Apocalypse" spell reduces its minimum damage by 2 points (93 >> 91).

The "Magic Cross" item required for Resurrection is renamed "Holy Earring" and is no longer craftable in Carpentry.

\[CARPENTRY]

The "Magic Cross," an item exclusive to the Cleric class and which grants 3% Magic Damage, has been added to the Carpentry system and is now available for purchase in T2 Magic.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19303443
Windows Depot 1956741
