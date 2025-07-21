I have had the chance to look at footage of someone playing the game on Youtube! While delighted, I noticed a series of things I didn't really like.

So, here's a small update.

Gameplay

Zombie drop probability reduced to ~1%. They only drop pistol ammo and by the end of the game you will end with too much.

Repositioned shield-giver minions during final fight. Some were way too hard to hit.

Bug fixes

Kitchen elevator now allows you to dismount when taken to go up. It used to stay stuck, locking you in downstairs until further progress is made.

Fixed studio map floor showing an area bigger than the actual room when highlighted on the map.

Allow to use up to key nr.6 to have a keyboard shortcut to all weapons (was limited to 3, causing some confusion when you'd collect more than 3 weapons).

Various

Added the Vault to the map. Used to be a generic "Storage".

