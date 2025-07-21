 Skip to content
21 July 2025
I have had the chance to look at footage of someone playing the game on Youtube! While delighted, I noticed a series of things I didn't really like.

So, here's a small update.

Gameplay

  • Zombie drop probability reduced to ~1%. They only drop pistol ammo and by the end of the game you will end with too much.

  • Repositioned shield-giver minions during final fight. Some were way too hard to hit.

Bug fixes

  • Kitchen elevator now allows you to dismount when taken to go up. It used to stay stuck, locking you in downstairs until further progress is made.

  • Fixed studio map floor showing an area bigger than the actual room when highlighted on the map.

  • Allow to use up to key nr.6 to have a keyboard shortcut to all weapons (was limited to 3, causing some confusion when you'd collect more than 3 weapons).

Various

  • Added the Vault to the map. Used to be a generic "Storage".

Until the next time!

