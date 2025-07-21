This month's update is focused on bug fixes and clean-up, so it's smaller than the last few. That said, there's some larger things that have progressed in the background that will come soon.

Here are some of the highlights that've been done since June:

Adjusted/improved position/scale of spine cosmetics

Adjusted/improved position of horn cosmetics

New option/feature: Input Feed on/off, on HUD - shows you a feed of what inputs are being pressed

Added some extra lighting around the player at all times

Fix an issue related to joining servers

Ability charge % added to the HUD under the same setting as Show MP/HP

New texture used for Grid environment

Fixed an issue where bots would sometimes not use the current sessions respawn timer value

Improved player class component loading

Fixed an issue where match feed would not display when bots spawn/respawn

Made the scoreboard slightly wider in-game

FOV interpolation slightly increased in speed overall, it just feels slightly better

Death Rune now emits actual environment light in addition to its glowing material

Magpoint radius increased from 2500 to 3000

Magpoint movement timer changed from 30 seconds to 60 seconds

Magpoint movement speed will now ramp slightly slower or faster depending on how far away it has to move

Magpoint will now choose from available spots within 13000 units, instead of all possible spots, so at most it can only move half or less across the map

Cloaking now correctly hides player 'shadow' when activated

Various volume adjustments to some UI sound elements

Various fixes to environment sounds such as splashing water, waterfalls

Varius fixes and to suggested/generated servers and their settings

Added Pterosaurs page to How to Play

Fixed a typo in the How to Play menu

Added details about Spores light beam color to its How to Play page

Fixed Experimental branch save data issues - Will now use your Main save but as read-only

Fixed various Cloak issues

Melee now correctly deactivates cloak ability

Firing is disabled when above 3000 units/s speed

Fixed geyser accelleration + firing bolts producing an absurd force

Added a forced hard limit on movement to 7000 units (although being above 3000 is already unnatural)

Fixed rolling and meleeing making it possible to flip upside down

Fixed emblem color not applying to leaderboard listings

See the full commit log here.

What's Next?

I would really like to continue working on stability, but there is also a handful of new things in the works, as you can see on the Roadmap. Several of these things I wanted done sooner, but I'm afraid I'm doing too many things at once, so I'll have to pick and choose and finish them one at a time over the next 2, 3, or 4 updates. If you would like to participate in discussion and influence development, consider joining the discord server.

See you on the Leaderboards!

- developer, telekrex