21 July 2025 Build 19303355 Edited 21 July 2025 – 18:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This month's update is focused on bug fixes and clean-up, so it's smaller than the last few. That said, there's some larger things that have progressed in the background that will come soon.

Here are some of the highlights that've been done since June:

  • Adjusted/improved position/scale of spine cosmetics

  • Adjusted/improved position of horn cosmetics

  • New option/feature: Input Feed on/off, on HUD - shows you a feed of what inputs are being pressed

  • Added some extra lighting around the player at all times

  • Fix an issue related to joining servers

  • Ability charge % added to the HUD under the same setting as Show MP/HP

  • New texture used for Grid environment

  • Fixed an issue where bots would sometimes not use the current sessions respawn timer value

  • Improved player class component loading

  • Fixed an issue where match feed would not display when bots spawn/respawn

  • Made the scoreboard slightly wider in-game

  • FOV interpolation slightly increased in speed overall, it just feels slightly better

  • Death Rune now emits actual environment light in addition to its glowing material

  • Magpoint radius increased from 2500 to 3000

  • Magpoint movement timer changed from 30 seconds to 60 seconds

  • Magpoint movement speed will now ramp slightly slower or faster depending on how far away it has to move

  • Magpoint will now choose from available spots within 13000 units, instead of all possible spots, so at most it can only move half or less across the map

  • Cloaking now correctly hides player 'shadow' when activated

  • Various volume adjustments to some UI sound elements

  • Various fixes to environment sounds such as splashing water, waterfalls

  • Varius fixes and to suggested/generated servers and their settings

  • Added Pterosaurs page to How to Play

  • Fixed a typo in the How to Play menu

  • Added details about Spores light beam color to its How to Play page

  • Fixed Experimental branch save data issues - Will now use your Main save but as read-only

  • Fixed various Cloak issues

  • Melee now correctly deactivates cloak ability

  • Firing is disabled when above 3000 units/s speed

  • Fixed geyser accelleration + firing bolts producing an absurd force

  • Added a forced hard limit on movement to 7000 units (although being above 3000 is already unnatural)

  • Fixed rolling and meleeing making it possible to flip upside down

  • Fixed emblem color not applying to leaderboard listings

See the full commit log here.

What's Next?

I would really like to continue working on stability, but there is also a handful of new things in the works, as you can see on the Roadmap. Several of these things I wanted done sooner, but I'm afraid I'm doing too many things at once, so I'll have to pick and choose and finish them one at a time over the next 2, 3, or 4 updates. If you would like to participate in discussion and influence development, consider joining the discord server.

See you on the Leaderboards!
- developer, telekrex

