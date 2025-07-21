This month's update is focused on bug fixes and clean-up, so it's smaller than the last few. That said, there's some larger things that have progressed in the background that will come soon.
Here are some of the highlights that've been done since June:
Adjusted/improved position/scale of spine cosmetics
Adjusted/improved position of horn cosmetics
New option/feature: Input Feed on/off, on HUD - shows you a feed of what inputs are being pressed
Added some extra lighting around the player at all times
Fix an issue related to joining servers
Ability charge % added to the HUD under the same setting as Show MP/HP
New texture used for Grid environment
Fixed an issue where bots would sometimes not use the current sessions respawn timer value
Improved player class component loading
Fixed an issue where match feed would not display when bots spawn/respawn
Made the scoreboard slightly wider in-game
FOV interpolation slightly increased in speed overall, it just feels slightly better
Death Rune now emits actual environment light in addition to its glowing material
Magpoint radius increased from 2500 to 3000
Magpoint movement timer changed from 30 seconds to 60 seconds
Magpoint movement speed will now ramp slightly slower or faster depending on how far away it has to move
Magpoint will now choose from available spots within 13000 units, instead of all possible spots, so at most it can only move half or less across the map
Cloaking now correctly hides player 'shadow' when activated
Various volume adjustments to some UI sound elements
Various fixes to environment sounds such as splashing water, waterfalls
Varius fixes and to suggested/generated servers and their settings
Added Pterosaurs page to How to Play
Fixed a typo in the How to Play menu
Added details about Spores light beam color to its How to Play page
Fixed Experimental branch save data issues - Will now use your Main save but as read-only
Fixed various Cloak issues
Melee now correctly deactivates cloak ability
Firing is disabled when above 3000 units/s speed
Fixed geyser accelleration + firing bolts producing an absurd force
Added a forced hard limit on movement to 7000 units (although being above 3000 is already unnatural)
Fixed rolling and meleeing making it possible to flip upside down
Fixed emblem color not applying to leaderboard listings
What's Next?
I would really like to continue working on stability, but there is also a handful of new things in the works, as you can see on the Roadmap. Several of these things I wanted done sooner, but I'm afraid I'm doing too many things at once, so I'll have to pick and choose and finish them one at a time over the next 2, 3, or 4 updates. If you would like to participate in discussion and influence development, consider joining the discord server.
See you on the Leaderboards!
- developer, telekrex
Changed files in this update