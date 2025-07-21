Color picking
Customizing your plane with painted parts and decals is a key feature, but color options were limited. With the new color picker tool, you can choose from an unlimited range of colors to bring your design to life.
New parts
I added a few new parts in this update:
Small retractable wheel
3 Cosmetic air Intake / outlet parts
Ram jet
Afterburner
With the ramjets being added, I felt that it was a good time to introduce a long requested feature: afterburners. Currently, the two turbojet engines in the game have afterburners. You can activate them by pushing the throttle past 80%, but be careful, they consume a lot of fuel.
New decals
I added more decals, mostly text and number decals, but also wings and a new star decal.
Fuselage editing
This is a relatively small change. Previously, it wasn't really possible to taper the end of your fuselage to a point, but you should now be able to make it a lot more pointy.
Changed files in this update