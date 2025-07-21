 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19303310 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:59:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Color picking

Customizing your plane with painted parts and decals is a key feature, but color options were limited. With the new color picker tool, you can choose from an unlimited range of colors to bring your design to life.

New parts

I added a few new parts in this update:

  • Small retractable wheel

  • 3 Cosmetic air Intake / outlet parts

  • Ram jet

Afterburner

With the ramjets being added, I felt that it was a good time to introduce a long requested feature: afterburners. Currently, the two turbojet engines in the game have afterburners. You can activate them by pushing the throttle past 80%, but be careful, they consume a lot of fuel.

New decals

I added more decals, mostly text and number decals, but also wings and a new star decal.

Fuselage editing

This is a relatively small change. Previously, it wasn't really possible to taper the end of your fuselage to a point, but you should now be able to make it a lot more pointy.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2660461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link