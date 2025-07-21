 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19303292 Edited 21 July 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • More Localization changes added.
  • Partial Controller Support added.
  • Critical Bug Fix: player gets stuck after selecting a recipe to learn and had to choose a recipe to discard.
  • Bug Fix: fixed some of the visual glitches.
  • Bug Fix: improve the wording for the task Rainy Day.
  • Balance: adjusted down the price of crafting table.
  • Balance: added gold rewards to some of the starting tasks.
  • Improvement: fine tune the rain cloud so that when the player aims at a dirty table, the table should be cleaned.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3882051
