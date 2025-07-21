- More Localization changes added.
- Partial Controller Support added.
- Critical Bug Fix: player gets stuck after selecting a recipe to learn and had to choose a recipe to discard.
- Bug Fix: fixed some of the visual glitches.
- Bug Fix: improve the wording for the task Rainy Day.
- Balance: adjusted down the price of crafting table.
- Balance: added gold rewards to some of the starting tasks.
- Improvement: fine tune the rain cloud so that when the player aims at a dirty table, the table should be cleaned.
Version 0.722 Improvements and Bug Fixes Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
