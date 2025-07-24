GET CAR AS A PLUSHIE (LAST CHANCE!)

we've been writing about it on our socials and newsletters so I'm so sorry if you've missed it here but EVERYONE LISTEN UP

There's only 5 HOURS until the Makeship Campaign ends! If YOU'VE ever wanted a CAR PLUSHIE NOW'S THE TIME!

look at that guy. not a care in the world. not a thought behind those eyes. just vibes. and YES the legs dangle stupidly of coursE they do

CAR DREAMS

Introducing bi-weekly Dreams !

Dreams are special content areas featuring player made levels - carefully selected by us to create a lovely theme. The first one is Friends 🐻🐮🐑

There's an all new Dream area to explore, a little narrative and a bunch of silly little goobers.

A new dream is available every 14 days (each dream runs 14 days, so they replace each other).

This is going to be a new series, so please send or submit levels (here or on Discord or by pigeon) and give YOUR suggestion to the next CAR dream! ✨🐑🌟 It can be levels you made, it can be levels you loved. Let's see what people can make!

Changes and fixes

● The "Specials" elevator now displays new content every week on Thursdays

The content alternates between being regular specials with themed and custom content, and dreams which have curated levels around a new "dream theme" every time

Specials and dreams are now only available to the player for two weeks, after which they "time out" and are replaced by another

All dreams and specials will come back at some future point in the content rotation

● Redesign of the card collection album ("book") where players track completion

Each page compressed in size to show more entries at the same time

Upon completion of a "special", players will receive a "100%" stamp on the corresponding page in the book

For the bi-weekly dreams, the player can now collect a "sticker" which shows on the corresponding page in the book

bonus

here's a very serious car commercial we made about the plushie

OKIE THANKS ILU BUY A PLUSHIE

HONK HONK,

- Sarah (Community Manager)