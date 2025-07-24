GET CAR AS A PLUSHIE (LAST CHANCE!)
CAR DREAMS
Introducing bi-weekly Dreams !
Dreams are special content areas featuring player made levels - carefully selected by us to create a lovely theme. The first one is Friends 🐻🐮🐑
There's an all new Dream area to explore, a little narrative and a bunch of silly little goobers.
A new dream is available every 14 days (each dream runs 14 days, so they replace each other).
This is going to be a new series, so please send or submit levels (here or on Discord or by pigeon) and give YOUR suggestion to the next CAR dream! ✨🐑🌟 It can be levels you made, it can be levels you loved. Let's see what people can make!
Changes and fixes
● The "Specials" elevator now displays new content every week on Thursdays
The content alternates between being regular specials with themed and custom content, and dreams which have curated levels around a new "dream theme" every time
Specials and dreams are now only available to the player for two weeks, after which they "time out" and are replaced by another
All dreams and specials will come back at some future point in the content rotation
● Redesign of the card collection album ("book") where players track completion
Each page compressed in size to show more entries at the same time
Upon completion of a "special", players will receive a "100%" stamp on the corresponding page in the book
For the bi-weekly dreams, the player can now collect a "sticker" which shows on the corresponding page in the book
- Sarah (Community Manager)
