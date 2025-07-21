Hello chefs! Welcome to the Meaty Mini Update!

We're hard at work on our first MAJOR UPDATE for Omelet You Cook coming early August! Until then we wanted to tide you over by finally giving some love to the 🥩Meat lovers out there. Enjoy these 4 new beloved ingredients.

We've also added an end to the conveyor belt! We think this looks better, makes for clearer gameplay, and removes a subtle advantage that chefs on widescreen monitors had.

Thanks to your bug reporting, we've also fixed some critical issues including some that could ruin your run. As always, thanks for your help and feel free to join our Discord with any suggestions!

We'll see you in a couple weeks for our biggest update yet! Until then, happy cooking!

-Chef Schu

v0.8.09 Patch Notes:

Gameplay

Ingredient: Chicken Nugget

Ingredient: Burger Patty

Ingredient: Hot Dog

Ingredient: Ribs

Art

Conveyor Belt now has an edge where ingredients fall off

Updated Steak art

Balance

Greedy trait: Forks spawn half as frequently

Patient trait: 50% 30% slower conveyor

Bug Fixes