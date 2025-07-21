 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19303161 Edited 21 July 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello chefs! Welcome to the Meaty Mini Update!

We're hard at work on our first MAJOR UPDATE for Omelet You Cook coming early August! Until then we wanted to tide you over by finally giving some love to the 🥩Meat lovers out there. Enjoy these 4 new beloved ingredients.

We've also added an end to the conveyor belt! We think this looks better, makes for clearer gameplay, and removes a subtle advantage that chefs on widescreen monitors had.

Thanks to your bug reporting, we've also fixed some critical issues including some that could ruin your run. As always, thanks for your help and feel free to join our Discord with any suggestions!

We'll see you in a couple weeks for our biggest update yet! Until then, happy cooking!

-Chef Schu

v0.8.09 Patch Notes:

Gameplay

  • Ingredient: Chicken Nugget

  • Ingredient: Burger Patty

  • Ingredient: Hot Dog

  • Ingredient: Ribs

Art

  • Conveyor Belt now has an edge where ingredients fall off

  • Updated Steak art

Balance

  • Greedy trait: Forks spawn half as frequently

  • Patient trait: 50% 30% slower conveyor

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed bug where Mythic Helpers could appear in shop

  • Fixed bug where you could lock a Helper Crate, buy every remaining Helper, and crash the game when you try to open the Helper Crate. Helper Crates become unlocked on reroll if there aren't enough Helpers remaining

  • Right click no longer confirms choices

  • Trash Dog can't be clicked on before truck finishes arriving.\\

  • Fixed issue where Reclaimed Wrench helper + Patient trait on Yellow Apron could lead to ending the round with Dispenses remaining

Changed files in this update

Depot 3205381
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link