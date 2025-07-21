Hello chefs! Welcome to the Meaty Mini Update!
We're hard at work on our first MAJOR UPDATE for Omelet You Cook coming early August! Until then we wanted to tide you over by finally giving some love to the 🥩Meat lovers out there. Enjoy these 4 new beloved ingredients.
We've also added an end to the conveyor belt! We think this looks better, makes for clearer gameplay, and removes a subtle advantage that chefs on widescreen monitors had.
Thanks to your bug reporting, we've also fixed some critical issues including some that could ruin your run. As always, thanks for your help and feel free to join our Discord with any suggestions!
We'll see you in a couple weeks for our biggest update yet! Until then, happy cooking!
-Chef Schu
v0.8.09 Patch Notes:
Gameplay
Ingredient: Chicken Nugget
Ingredient: Burger Patty
Ingredient: Hot Dog
Ingredient: Ribs
Art
Conveyor Belt now has an edge where ingredients fall off
Updated Steak art
Balance
Greedy trait: Forks spawn half as frequently
Patient trait:
50%30% slower conveyor
Bug Fixes
Fixed bug where Mythic Helpers could appear in shop
Fixed bug where you could lock a Helper Crate, buy every remaining Helper, and crash the game when you try to open the Helper Crate. Helper Crates become unlocked on reroll if there aren't enough Helpers remaining
Right click no longer confirms choices
Trash Dog can't be clicked on before truck finishes arriving.\\
Fixed issue where Reclaimed Wrench helper + Patient trait on Yellow Apron could lead to ending the round with Dispenses remaining
Changed files in this update