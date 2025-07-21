Changes in this patch:
- New story for the "Moon Shade Tarot" series added.
- Stories screen added for conveniently reading stories after acquiring them.
Each puzzle in the "Moon Shade Tarot" is now part of an ongoing story.
Reading all of them after acquiring them may be a good option as well.
Enjoy the new story.
New Story for Moon Shade Tarot Series
Update notes via Steam Community
