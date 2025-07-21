 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19303145 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:52:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes in this patch:

- New story for the "Moon Shade Tarot" series added.
- Stories screen added for conveniently reading stories after acquiring them.

Each puzzle in the "Moon Shade Tarot" is now part of an ongoing story.

Reading all of them after acquiring them may be a good option as well.

Enjoy the new story.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3766131
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3766132
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link