21 July 2025 Build 19303141 Edited 21 July 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Removed starting platform gems on PIPE-NIGHTMARE
  • Added missing gems and removed redundant geo from BOWL-DROP
  • Player can no longer toggle pause menu when very close to a goal - this should prevent being able to reset as you hit the goal in order to cause a 0.0 second time

Windows 64-bit Depot 3459421
Linux 64-bit Depot 3459422
