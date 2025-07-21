 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19303094
Update notes via Steam Community

Two tiny changes that we somehow missed in the update!

  • The 3 new weapons can now be sold

  • The 3 new characters are now in OPP Mode

Changed files in this update

Windows Death Road to Canada - Windows Depot 252613
