21 July 2025 Build 19303076 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:59:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Implemented cloud archive function

2. Optimized the novice guide, removed the guide that is easy to get stuck, and changed it to a guide for fixed mandatory action card use

3. Fixed the bug that the backpack icon gets stuck when dragging props

4. Some icons opened in the level have animation effects, which are more obvious to indicate clickability

5. Reduced the refresh cost of relics

6. The use of medicine bottles no longer consumes durability

7. Optimized the interaction with NPCs in the main city

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3424921
  • Loading history…
