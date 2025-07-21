1. Implemented cloud archive function

2. Optimized the novice guide, removed the guide that is easy to get stuck, and changed it to a guide for fixed mandatory action card use

3. Fixed the bug that the backpack icon gets stuck when dragging props

4. Some icons opened in the level have animation effects, which are more obvious to indicate clickability

5. Reduced the refresh cost of relics

6. The use of medicine bottles no longer consumes durability

7. Optimized the interaction with NPCs in the main city