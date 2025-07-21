This is it—the biggest update to Under A New Sun so far: the New Dawn update is finally live!
You can now dive into a completely reimagined world. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out the updated Steam page—it’s been fully overhauled to reflect everything that’s new, including a new trailer.
New Dawn brings a massive list of changes, but most notably, the entire world has been reworked from the ground up to feel more like a truly alien environment. There’s now official co-op support, larger islands to explore, a new starting point on a brand-new island, new ores and tools, the chance to reclaim your lost security clearance, and the ability to access wreck sites and uncover more of the story. There's also plenty of fresh content to discover and build along the way.
One of the most important changes is a complete overhaul of the game’s progression system. Unlike earlier versions, you no longer start with everything unlocked. Now, crafting and building options are tied to discovery—you’ll need to explore, gather, and interact with the world to gradually unlock recipes. Some items become available just by picking up the right materials, others by discovering hidden structures or rare knowledge-based items scattered throughout the world.
This new system makes early gameplay far more engaging and gives you a real reason to explore and experiment. If you’ve played before, I do highly recommend to start a fresh run!
Update to v0.7.0:
Most Important:
- Completely reworked game world with new islands, flora and fauna
- Official co-op support and implementation
- Co-op options are now available in the regular menus
- Added optional co-op connection over unique codes
- Completely reworked game loop and progression
- Items to craft and buildings must now be unlocked first
- Some items & buildings now unlock when picking up at least one of every item that is required to build it
- Some items & building now unlock when discovering certain locations around the world
- Some items & building now unlock when finding certain information holding items around the world
- New start location and surroundings
- New wrack at starting location
- Reworked front wrack underwater
- Security clearance level 1 can now be obtained
- Some wracks can now be entered when the security clearance was obtained
- PC terminals can now be found around the world
- Added new advanced toolbelt item (extending the inventory even further)
- Improved building mechanics
- Building are now constructed by using a hammer
- Added wooden hammer item
- Added iron hammer head item
- Added iron hammer item
- Building with a higher tier hammer is slightly faster
- Buildings can now be deconstructed using a hammer (holding 'x')
- Wooden hammers now have a 80% recovery chance per item when dismantling something
- Iron hammers now have a 90% recovery chance per item when dismantling something
- Added further building options (new & more complex snapping locations, allowing way more options how to build)
- Added roof overhang building option
- Changed every 0.8m building option to 1m
- Added new drone variant (bigger and more aggressive)
- Added new alien whale creature
- Added multiple new alien fishes
- Added new alien ray creature
- Added new alien dog creature
- Added new alien cave bug creature
- Added shipyard building structure
- Added buildable sailing ship
- Added sailing ship bed extension
- Added sailing ship extra cargo extension
- Added sailing ship solar extension
- Added sailing ship wiring extension
- Added sailing ship motor extension
- Added synthetic fibers item
- Added novillium ore item
- Added furnace extension to smelt novillium ore
- Added heating coil item
- Added water wheel building
- Added novillium bloom item
- Added ability to forge novillium
- Added novillium axe head item
- Added novillium blade item
- Added novillium axe item
- Added novillium spear item
- Added novillium knife item
- New gardening system
- Added stick planting plot
- Added brick planting plot
- Gardening plots can now be watered with flasks or bottles containing dirty water or regular water
- Gardening plots now receive rain
- Gardening plots can now be cleared (holding 'x')
- Mango & Banana trees can now be planted (more options coming soon)
- Plants without sufficient water now wither over time
- Added power bypass unit building
- Added character editor when starting a new game (currently with limited options, will be extended soon)
- Added character editor when joining a new co-op game (currently with limited options, will be extended soon)
Interesting:
- Completely reworked ground shaders & foliage
- Added ground tessellation for more structure
- Reworked night sky (looking more different than on earth)
- Some of the loot around the world is now per player (every player in co-op can pick it up for themselves)
- Added tool 'mini-game', when a follow up hit or swing is performed at just the right time (when the animation ended) it will perform faster, this effect is stackable to a certain amount, allowing very fast building or harvesting when performed right
- Floating items will now level themselves in the water
- Floating items in a river will flow with the current
- Added option to drink from freshwater sources
- Drinking from freshwater sources now fill 20% hydration each time
- Drinking from freshwater sources now have a chance to cause food poisoning
- Animals now always spawn at random locations (not always on the same spot)
- Added leave piles that spawn at random locations around the world, sometimes hiding loot under them
- Updated tutorial with optional videos for some tutorial points
- Updated players watch, showing small decreasing progress bars for status effects (e.g. bleeding, food poisoning) indicating the remaining time
- Coordinates on the players watch now show a higher resolution (e.g. 51.3 instead of just 51)
- Food can now have different values for nutrition & hydration
- Nutrition values for multiple foods adjusted
- Hydration values for multiple foods adjusted
- Added seashells to find underwater
- Seashells can now be cooked over a fire
- Added cave mushrooms
- Added flammable cave substance (light with a torch)
- Added ember fruit
- Added jelly meat item
- Added W.S.A. Mug item
- Added energy drink item
- Adjusted sun movement for a longer time of day
- Players now wake up at 7:00 a.m. (previous 8:00 a.m.)
- Improved visuals during a storm
- Updates sound effects during a storm
- Added & updated particle effects during a storm
- Added new music
- Updated main menu music
- Added book sailing vol. 1
- Added book sailing vol. 2
- Added book gardening
- Added book tactical clothing
- Added book potter's guide
- Added book archery for beginners
Just a note:
- Added new notes around the world
- Updated some notes
- Updated the map
- Update main menu map
- New furnace sounds
- New bandage sounds
- Updated sound effects when using pickaxes
- Updated particle effects when using pickaxes
- Added sound effects inside wracks
- Added sound effects inside caves
- Added a small passive health regeneration (10x smaller compared to when satiated)
- New 'Player joined' message (in co-op)
- Added quick reload of previous written messages by pressing the up / down arrows
- Pressing 'v' will cause a wave animation (intended for co-op)
- Pressing 'n' will toggle name tags of your co-op players on/off
- Pressing F5 will now toggle the HUD on/off
- Food amount will scale according to the amount of players (in co-op)
- Updated controller key layout
- Added controller keys to switch between tools
- Added controls option to reset all changes to default
- Updated controls menu
- Added more max FPS settings (75, 90 & 165)
- Added camera smoothing setting (on by default)
- Added camera smoothing intensity setting (low by default)
- Default graphic settings are now higher
- Added Steam button in the main menu
- Added Discord button in the main menu
- Added Email button in the main menu
- Added multiple new locations with loot
- Language can now also be changed over the settings menu
- New fish trap description
- Adjusted recipe for the toolbelt (can now be obtained earlier)
- Water collectors work a little faster
- Water stills work a little faster
- Water condensers work a little faster
- Coconuts can now be opened with a spear
- Added small harvestable banana plants (not regrowing)
- Lowered fall damage
- Adjusted some player animations
- Updated stick foundation collision
- Fixed watch layout on female player character
- Fixed solar panels always output the same amount of energy
- Fixed snake animations not replicating properly (in co-op)
This update took quite some time and changed a lot things in comparison to the previous versions, although that I kept track of most changes, there may be some details missing in this list.
Enjoy the adventure!
New Horizon Games
