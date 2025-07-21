Survive in the world of Under A New Sun

Team up with your friends

Explore wreck sites - Discover everything new

Build like never before with the new building mechanics

Conquer the sea on your new sailing ship

Completely reworked game world with new islands, flora and fauna



Official co-op support and implementation



Co-op options are now available in the regular menus



Added optional co-op connection over unique codes



Completely reworked game loop and progression



Items to craft and buildings must now be unlocked first



Some items & buildings now unlock when picking up at least one of every item that is required to build it



Some items & building now unlock when discovering certain locations around the world



Some items & building now unlock when finding certain information holding items around the world



New start location and surroundings



New wrack at starting location



Reworked front wrack underwater



Security clearance level 1 can now be obtained



Some wracks can now be entered when the security clearance was obtained



PC terminals can now be found around the world



Added new advanced toolbelt item (extending the inventory even further)



Improved building mechanics



Building are now constructed by using a hammer



Added wooden hammer item



Added iron hammer head item



Added iron hammer item



Building with a higher tier hammer is slightly faster



Buildings can now be deconstructed using a hammer (holding 'x')



Wooden hammers now have a 80% recovery chance per item when dismantling something



Iron hammers now have a 90% recovery chance per item when dismantling something



Added further building options (new & more complex snapping locations, allowing way more options how to build)



Added roof overhang building option



Changed every 0.8m building option to 1m



Added new drone variant (bigger and more aggressive)



Added new alien whale creature



Added multiple new alien fishes



Added new alien ray creature



Added new alien dog creature



Added new alien cave bug creature



Added shipyard building structure



Added buildable sailing ship



Added sailing ship bed extension



Added sailing ship extra cargo extension



Added sailing ship solar extension



Added sailing ship wiring extension



Added sailing ship motor extension



Added synthetic fibers item



Added novillium ore item



Added furnace extension to smelt novillium ore



Added heating coil item



Added water wheel building



Added novillium bloom item



Added ability to forge novillium



Added novillium axe head item



Added novillium blade item



Added novillium axe item



Added novillium spear item



Added novillium knife item



New gardening system



Added stick planting plot



Added brick planting plot



Gardening plots can now be watered with flasks or bottles containing dirty water or regular water



Gardening plots now receive rain



Gardening plots can now be cleared (holding 'x')



Mango & Banana trees can now be planted (more options coming soon)



Plants without sufficient water now wither over time



Added power bypass unit building



Added character editor when starting a new game (currently with limited options, will be extended soon)



Added character editor when joining a new co-op game (currently with limited options, will be extended soon)



Completely reworked ground shaders & foliage



Added ground tessellation for more structure



Reworked night sky (looking more different than on earth)



Some of the loot around the world is now per player (every player in co-op can pick it up for themselves)



Added tool 'mini-game', when a follow up hit or swing is performed at just the right time (when the animation ended) it will perform faster, this effect is stackable to a certain amount, allowing very fast building or harvesting when performed right



Floating items will now level themselves in the water



Floating items in a river will flow with the current



Added option to drink from freshwater sources



Drinking from freshwater sources now fill 20% hydration each time



Drinking from freshwater sources now have a chance to cause food poisoning



Animals now always spawn at random locations (not always on the same spot)



Added leave piles that spawn at random locations around the world, sometimes hiding loot under them



Updated tutorial with optional videos for some tutorial points



Updated players watch, showing small decreasing progress bars for status effects (e.g. bleeding, food poisoning) indicating the remaining time



Coordinates on the players watch now show a higher resolution (e.g. 51.3 instead of just 51)



Food can now have different values for nutrition & hydration



Nutrition values for multiple foods adjusted



Hydration values for multiple foods adjusted



Added seashells to find underwater



Seashells can now be cooked over a fire



Added cave mushrooms



Added flammable cave substance (light with a torch)



Added ember fruit



Added jelly meat item



Added W.S.A. Mug item



Added energy drink item



Adjusted sun movement for a longer time of day



Players now wake up at 7:00 a.m. (previous 8:00 a.m.)



Improved visuals during a storm



Updates sound effects during a storm



Added & updated particle effects during a storm



Added new music



Updated main menu music



Added book sailing vol. 1



Added book sailing vol. 2



Added book gardening



Added book tactical clothing



Added book potter's guide



Added book archery for beginners



Added new notes around the world



Updated some notes



Updated the map



Update main menu map



New furnace sounds



New bandage sounds



Updated sound effects when using pickaxes



Updated particle effects when using pickaxes



Added sound effects inside wracks



Added sound effects inside caves



Added a small passive health regeneration (10x smaller compared to when satiated)



New 'Player joined' message (in co-op)



Added quick reload of previous written messages by pressing the up / down arrows



Pressing 'v' will cause a wave animation (intended for co-op)



Pressing 'n' will toggle name tags of your co-op players on/off



Pressing F5 will now toggle the HUD on/off



Food amount will scale according to the amount of players (in co-op)



Updated controller key layout



Added controller keys to switch between tools



Added controls option to reset all changes to default



Updated controls menu



Added more max FPS settings (75, 90 & 165)



Added camera smoothing setting (on by default)



Added camera smoothing intensity setting (low by default)



Default graphic settings are now higher



Added Steam button in the main menu



Added Discord button in the main menu



Added Email button in the main menu



Added multiple new locations with loot



Language can now also be changed over the settings menu



New fish trap description



Adjusted recipe for the toolbelt (can now be obtained earlier)



Water collectors work a little faster



Water stills work a little faster



Water condensers work a little faster



Coconuts can now be opened with a spear



Added small harvestable banana plants (not regrowing)



Lowered fall damage



Adjusted some player animations



Updated stick foundation collision



Fixed watch layout on female player character



Fixed solar panels always output the same amount of energy



Fixed snake animations not replicating properly (in co-op)



Survivors,This is it—the biggest update toso far: theupdate is finally live!You can now dive into a completely reimagined world. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out the updated Steam page—it’s been fully overhauled to reflect everything that’s new, including a new trailer.brings a massive list of changes, but most notably, the entire world has been reworked from the ground up to feel more like a truly alien environment. There’s now, larger islands to explore, a new starting point on a brand-new island, new ores and tools, the chance to reclaim your lost security clearance, and the ability to access wreck sites and uncover more of the story. There's also plenty of fresh content to discover and build along the way.One of the most important changes is a complete overhaul of the game’s progression system. Unlike earlier versions, you no longer start with everything unlocked. Now, crafting and building options are tied to discovery—you’ll need to explore, gather, and interact with the world to gradually unlock recipes. Some items become available just by picking up the right materials, others by discovering hidden structures or rare knowledge-based items scattered throughout the world.This new system makes early gameplay far more engaging and gives you a real reason to explore and experiment. If you’ve played before, I do highly recommend to start a fresh run!Get it now with a discount within the next 10 days!Fight to survive and uncover the secrets of a completely reimagined world, featuring new dangers, biomes, flora and fauna.Invite up to 3 friends to join your game and challenge Under A New Sun together.Enter the wreck sites and uncover new secrets, resources, and story elements.More creative freedom when building. Make use of the new hammers to construct your new home and base. Now with the option to quickly deconstruct your buildings.The new sailing ship can be used as a mobile base, you can place a lot of chests here to transport all the materials you need, use it as a sleep and save point and even equip it with an autonomous electricity system to power an motor for additional speed.Watch the new trailer here:Check out the newFandom wiki:Notice: The price of Under A New Sun may increase a bit after the current sale.Most Important:Interesting:Just a note:This update took quite some time and changed a lot things in comparison to the previous versions, although that I kept track of most changes, there may be some details missing in this list.Enjoy the adventure!New Horizon Games