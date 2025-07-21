 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19302964 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:39:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Pick-up of flamethrower + M4 (sewers) if you didn’t pick up the M4 in the basement before going down.

Graphics settings adjustments (reduction of overly demanding settings)

Audio fix (your audio settings will now be saved automatically)

The first attack in the bathroom disables the girl’s voice in the bathtub (prevents overlapping audio)

