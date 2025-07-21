 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19302917 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What's New?

  • Construction site UI now displays required resources on hover.

  • Overall UI polish.

  • Added build aristocrat main quest to sandbox maps.

  • Added roads to all campaign maps with prebuilt cities.

  • Adjusted early-game balance by reducing peasant consumption and increasing their payments to the city.

  • Attempt to refund resources when removing input or consumer slots.

  • Increased starting coins for first few campaign maps.

  • Added quest to Party Prep, which recommends researching the first city limit upgrade.

Bugfixes

  • Cleaned up canceled construction site resource orders for transporters and the tradeport.

  • Fixed issue where priority stars on building UIs did not match.

  • Fixed ambient audio not playing after restarting or loading a game while playing.

  • Fixed achievement for “Science of the Lambs” campaign map.

  • Knight flag can now be placed more reliably.

  • Fixed some research tree descriptions.

  • Fixed bug stopping completion of mission "Uninvited Guests".

  • Fixed modification use during construction breaking job info.

  • Fix rare crash related to castle production line.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1313291
