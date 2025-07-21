What's New?
Construction site UI now displays required resources on hover.
Overall UI polish.
Added build aristocrat main quest to sandbox maps.
Added roads to all campaign maps with prebuilt cities.
Adjusted early-game balance by reducing peasant consumption and increasing their payments to the city.
Attempt to refund resources when removing input or consumer slots.
Increased starting coins for first few campaign maps.
Added quest to Party Prep, which recommends researching the first city limit upgrade.
Bugfixes
Cleaned up canceled construction site resource orders for transporters and the tradeport.
Fixed issue where priority stars on building UIs did not match.
Fixed ambient audio not playing after restarting or loading a game while playing.
Fixed achievement for “Science of the Lambs” campaign map.
Knight flag can now be placed more reliably.
Fixed some research tree descriptions.
Fixed bug stopping completion of mission "Uninvited Guests".
Fixed modification use during construction breaking job info.
Fix rare crash related to castle production line.
Changed files in this update