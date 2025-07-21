Heya fellow deer enthusiasts!

The second content update for Ronny's Climb has just arrived on Steam, and it's available to play right now! Alongside some general improvements, this update, "The Tower of Trials," introduces an entirely new bonus stage complete with new Steam achievements to unlock, 100 gems to collect, and another par time ready for you to beat!

This update is meant as a token of appreciation for the most dedicated players who've gone above and beyond by achieving a full 100% completion of the main storyline. Once your statistics screen indicates 100% overall completion, the new stage will appear on your Stage Select screen. This new level is also significantly harder than the others and will hopefully prove to be a suitable challenge for those who have already mastered Ronny's Climb. For those still climbing towards 100%, I've adjusted a few par times to make your ascent a little smoother. As always, you can find the full patch notes below.

I sincerely hope you have as much fun conquering this new stage as I had creating it!

Zephyrix <3

P.S.: To celebrate this update, Ronny's Climb is also 30% off for two weeks. Also, did you know we recently set up a Pixel Platformer bundle including both Ronny's Climb and Unless? If you already own Ronny's Climb, you can get Unless at a 10% discount. It's a beautiful game, definitely check it out if you haven't!

Changelog: