21 July 2025 Build 19302816 Edited 21 July 2025 – 18:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Optimized certain gameplay processes for a smoother experience

🐴 Added an Easter egg: “Little Donkey” (nickname of a fellow student, with permission)
– Little Donkey now roams the third floor
– Interacting with him triggers special effects

