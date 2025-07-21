Hi Everyone!

Room Trap Fix (Solo Mode) :

Fixed an issue where solo players could accidentally trap themselves inside certain rooms. No more digging your own grave... literally.



Vacuum Popup Added :

A helpful popup now appears to explain the Vacuum Tool . No more guessing!



Updated Control Layout on First Save:

The control layout screen has been updated when creating your first character save, making it easier to understand key actions right from the start.





I’ll be continuing to improve the game throughout the week. I’m doing everything I can with the time I have to make sure you get the best experience possible.

Thank you all so much for your support and feedback