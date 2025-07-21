 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19302746
Update notes via Steam Community
I added 30 new achievements to collect! some bugfixes here and there too. Also some slight nerfs to some levels :p added a pause button on the top left too, temporary thing but it works

