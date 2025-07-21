 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19302678
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey folks!

This patch introduces a change to weapon reloading in Intravenous 2 and fixes a crash that could occur on custom levels.

'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added new music for Gang Compound and Industrial Gang Hideout

BASE GAME CHANGES
- added staged reloads to all weapons that use magazines:
- the stages are split up into two categories - mag in and mag out
- cancelling a reload by interacting with objects remembers the last stage and continues the reload from that point onward when the player chooses to continue the reload procedure
- can now interact with objects and perform melee strikes while reloading a weapon, which cancels the reload
- modders do not need to take any actions to use this feature - this feature should be backwards-compatible with all weapons (modded and not)

- goon death animations are now slightly more varied

GENERAL MODDING CHANGES
- fixed a crash that could occur on custom levels with a certain combination of NPC spawners

Remember to report any issues you run into!

Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!

