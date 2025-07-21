This patch introduces a change to weapon reloading in Intravenous 2 and fixes a crash that could occur on custom levels.
'COLLATERAL' CAMPAIGN CHANGES
- added new music for Gang Compound and Industrial Gang Hideout
BASE GAME CHANGES
- added staged reloads to all weapons that use magazines:
- the stages are split up into two categories - mag in and mag out
- cancelling a reload by interacting with objects remembers the last stage and continues the reload from that point onward when the player chooses to continue the reload procedure
- can now interact with objects and perform melee strikes while reloading a weapon, which cancels the reload
- modders do not need to take any actions to use this feature - this feature should be backwards-compatible with all weapons (modded and not)
- goon death animations are now slightly more varied
GENERAL MODDING CHANGES
- fixed a crash that could occur on custom levels with a certain combination of NPC spawners
Remember to report any issues you run into!
Thanks for reading, hope you're enjoying the game!
