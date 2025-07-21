🛠️ Changelog (July 21, 2025)
✅ Bug Fixes:
Removed leftover development cube used for vault testing.
Fixed stuck markers in the navigation compass, now removed correctly.
Fixed a terrain pit near the village where the player could get permanently stuck.
Adjusted combat tutorial behavior on Steam Deck, skip functionality should now work (needs testing).
Intro video quality modified to improve stability on specific setups.
