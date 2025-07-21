 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

⚖ BALANCE

  • Microbe spawn rate -5%.

🔄 CHANGES

  • Intro:

    • Minor tweaks to what weapon & turret mods can appear during the "Intro" run.

  • It's now clear on the main menu that Cell Command is, in fact, released.

🔨 FIXES

  • (Mode) Abyss: Its health bar would sometimes persist if you were defeated by The Ghost Of The Abyss and started a new run in this mode.

  • (Turret) Fume: "Harvest Rate" renamed to "Harvest Amount".

