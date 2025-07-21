 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Siren's Well - Patch 1.0.1

This patch focuses on fixing some critical issues and improving stability. Thank you all for the support and feedback!

🛠️ FIXES
• Fixed crashes when changing specific outfits in the Main Menu.
• Fixed lighting issues during Scarlett and Ravenna's dialogue in Original Nightmare Part 2: "The Other Side".
• Minor performance improvements in certain areas of the hospital.

💡 NOTES
• Until further notice, we recommend changing outfits only during gameplay.
• Additional polish and balance adjustments are coming in the next update.

🎯 Version: 1.0.1
📅 Release Date: July 21, 2025

Stay sharp, Survivors. Your feedback is essential as we improve the experience. 💀📷🩸

