Siren's Well - Patch 1.0.1 This patch focuses on fixing some critical issues and improving stability. Thank you all for the support and feedback!



🛠️ FIXES

• Fixed crashes when changing specific outfits in the Main Menu.

• Fixed lighting issues during Scarlett and Ravenna's dialogue in Original Nightmare Part 2: "The Other Side".

• Minor performance improvements in certain areas of the hospital.



💡 NOTES

• Until further notice, we recommend changing outfits only during gameplay.

• Additional polish and balance adjustments are coming in the next update.



🎯 Version: 1.0.1

📅 Release Date: July 21, 2025



Stay sharp, Survivors. Your feedback is essential as we improve the experience. 💀📷🩸