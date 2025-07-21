 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19302276 Edited 21 July 2025 – 16:26:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Closed Beta Testers, we've just released an Engine Update for Half-Life: Cross Product Multiplayer. This is not a new build of the game itself - it's still on 2.9.2-RC07 for now. This is merely a hotfix for the executables that run the game.

  • Fixed a bug where hl.exe would report errors with steamclient.dll.

  • Added Linux binaries for 2.9.2-RC07 that were missing in last night's build.

  • You can now set your own launch options to the game such as width & height dimensions.

    • Use "-window," "-w" and/or "-h" to set your own resolution as the game launches.

Changed files in this update

