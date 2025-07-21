⚖ BALANCE
Microbe spawn rate -5%.
🔄 CHANGES
Intro:
Minor tweaks to what weapon & turret mods can appear during the "Intro" run.
It's now clear on the main menu that Cell Command is, in fact, released.
🔨 FIXES
(Mode) Abyss: Its health bar would sometimes persist if you were defeated by The Ghost Of The Abyss and started a new run in this mode.
(Turret) Fume: "Harvest Rate" renamed to "Harvest Amount".
