Hotfix #7 Patch Notes

Our programmers were working diligently on new hotfixes and we have a new batch ready with this update.

We hope both of these adjustments will make the overall feel of the base way better. Since this is a systemic change, it could result in some unforeseen interaction, so let us know via the report tool if something unusual happens.

People should stop showing their behaviour of walking in place for others to finish tasks

This can result in planes taxiing through each other occasionally

Planes should now more reliably find their parking spots and not park on the runway

We changed the calculation system for our pathfinding and consolidated it through our system.

Interruptions through missions results → we are working on an option that lets you decide how you want to be informed about the mission results (full report getting displayed automatically, or you click yourself on the notification to see the report)

Alarm time and wake-up speed make it impossible to man Bofors in time for attacks → we are testing a new way when the game will alert the base so even without sirens and alarm towers base defences become feasible in early game

Spawned planes are visibly waiting on the map border → Should not break the game, but we will try to hide that better.