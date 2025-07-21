Our programmers were working diligently on new hotfixes and we have a new batch ready with this update.
Hotfix #7 Patch Notes
Fixed two major issues with pathfinding
We changed the calculation system for our pathfinding and consolidated it through our system.
Planes should now more reliably find their parking spots and not park on the runway
This can result in planes taxiing through each other occasionally
People should stop showing their behaviour of walking in place for others to finish tasks
We hope both of these adjustments will make the overall feel of the base way better. Since this is a systemic change, it could result in some unforeseen interaction, so let us know via the report tool if something unusual happens.
Fixed major gamebreaking issues when interacting with workbenches that are moved.
Fixed issues with equipment not being movable with the move tool.
Fixed issues with performance problems when placing parking spots.
Exchanged the Winston Churchill speech in the radio because it triggered content ID flagging
Issues we are currently working on:
Interruptions through missions results → we are working on an option that lets you decide how you want to be informed about the mission results (full report getting displayed automatically, or you click yourself on the notification to see the report)
Alarm time and wake-up speed make it impossible to man Bofors in time for attacks → we are testing a new way when the game will alert the base so even without sirens and alarm towers base defences become feasible in early game
Spawned planes are visibly waiting on the map border → Should not break the game, but we will try to hide that better.
When you delete a storage zone, resources that were part of it don’t get sorted any more → We are working on figuring out how this state can happen.
