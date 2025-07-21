Hello, fellow inmates!

We've been collecting feedback from you all, and we may be a little slow in responding because we're busy with bug fixes, game improvements and general gamedev-ing, so please bear with us.

In the new version, we've upgrading the Black Panther Arc experience and updated the following: (spoiler warning on the mission flow!)

Optimized the logic of releasing water from sluice gate \[002] at the sewer cave-in when Bob is the protagonist, so that the water will all be released on the same night as opening the sluice gate, and there is no need to release sluice gate \[001] again;

Adjusted the rapport requirement for real-time display of prisoner location, now you can see the real-time location of the prisoner from the Relationships screen after befriending;

When using Bob as the protagonist, even after getting to know Thomas in-depth, subsequent weeks can still trigger the Find Wallet dialog;

With Bob as the protagonist, if the skill “Clue Hunter” has already been acquired, finding wolf fur will no longer trigger the skill discovery pop-up box;

When Bob is the protagonist, if you enter the boiler room in the reverse direction, the first time you complete the sewage pipe mini-game, a success message will not pop up;

Added clue hints for relevant interactions that need to be triggered in order to travel to the boiler room from the pipe area in Cell Block B;

Adjusted the number of side dishes required to work as a cover in the Cooking Room, reducing the requirement to 1 side dish;

Adjusted the difficulty of the Sewer Jumps by lowering the Agility attribute of all jump points by 2 points, and simultaneously lowering the Challenge Point requirement by 2 points;

Adjusted the completion requirement of the Captain Bruce's mission “Pay Phone "Bugging"”, and reduced the number of eavesdropping to 6;

Adjusted the cost of bribing Fernando to provide the surgery room with electricity to 200 dollars;

In the first week with Bob as the main character, if the progress of the main line is not reached, the player will be temporarily prevented from changing cells;

Optimized the unlocking of the door in the upper left corner of the recreation area, so that Bob will automatically open the deadbolt to unlock the door when he reaches the designated area;

Adjusted the trigger conditions for thinking about crate puzzles in the Sewer's Electrical Room, reducing the number of crate pushes required and lowering the intelligence requirement for Thinking to 4;

Added a camera prompt after starting the electricity in the electrical room to trigger a shortcut to the cistern;

Adjusted the number of times the item "Corrosive Solution" can be used, increasing it to be usable 4 times;