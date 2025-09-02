 Skip to content
2 September 2025 Build 19302111 Edited 2 September 2025 – 13:06:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey settlers 👋

We’ve just released a small hotfix that improves gameplay clarity and fixes a few key issues around storage, heating, and education balance.

Thanks as always for your feedback and support! 💚


📝 Patch Notes:

  • Inactive genetic effects are now grayed out for better readability 🧬

  • Changing pets/animals no longer affects firewood in heated homes 🔥

  • New storage upgrade added to the carpenter 🪚

  • Charcoal Burner can now use firewood

  • Fixed over-educated immigrants affecting family balance

  • Cathedral and bathhouse now auto-clean their full area 🧼

  • Slightly increased the chance for educated immigration



