Hey settlers 👋
We’ve just released a small hotfix that improves gameplay clarity and fixes a few key issues around storage, heating, and education balance.
Thanks as always for your feedback and support! 💚
📝 Patch Notes:
Inactive genetic effects are now grayed out for better readability 🧬
Changing pets/animals no longer affects firewood in heated homes 🔥
New storage upgrade added to the carpenter 🪚
Charcoal Burner can now use firewood
Fixed over-educated immigrants affecting family balance
Cathedral and bathhouse now auto-clean their full area 🧼
Slightly increased the chance for educated immigration
