 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19302100 Edited 21 July 2025 – 17:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear friend,

The latest update for my cottage is ready now, and it is called "build 56". Several fixes come with this update, most notably:

  • the decorations that you gather in the journal should no longer disappear

  • the sound controls in Settings is now working

  • the last achievement is now correctly granted

The cottage now also welcomes Butterflies! They are very gentle and sometimes may keep you a little bit of company. They prefer sunny, warm days!

There is also a fresh new decoration spread in the last book on the shelf, called The Scrapbooking Emporium. I added a floral themed collection and tried a slightly different way to present new decorations.

With this occasion, I would like to say an extra special Thank you to the magical souls who are sharing beautiful and inspiring screenshots on The Merry Fairy Community Hub. YennyCat in particular has built two very useful design guides that can elegantly elevate any journal spread design:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3531138807
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3531167706

I love to hear what improvements and decorations you are hoping for in the next update!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2364181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link