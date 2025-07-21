Dear friend,

The latest update for my cottage is ready now, and it is called "build 56". Several fixes come with this update, most notably:

the decorations that you gather in the journal should no longer disappear

the sound controls in Settings is now working

the last achievement is now correctly granted

The cottage now also welcomes Butterflies! They are very gentle and sometimes may keep you a little bit of company. They prefer sunny, warm days!

There is also a fresh new decoration spread in the last book on the shelf, called The Scrapbooking Emporium. I added a floral themed collection and tried a slightly different way to present new decorations.

With this occasion, I would like to say an extra special Thank you to the magical souls who are sharing beautiful and inspiring screenshots on The Merry Fairy Community Hub. YennyCat in particular has built two very useful design guides that can elegantly elevate any journal spread design:

I love to hear what improvements and decorations you are hoping for in the next update!