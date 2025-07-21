 Skip to content
21 July 2025 Build 19302032 Edited 21 July 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The player will now be moved to a free tile if they get stuck in a wall

I'll upload a more robust patch down the line to prevent world generation leading to such circumstances

Changed files in this update

Windows Forsaken Isle Content Depot 347941
