NEW WATER ORBIT ATTACK + TONS OF ENHANCEMENTS

After a big update published yesterday adding a lot of enhancement including many new Accessibility and Visibility options (update 3.0), here is already an other big update adding a brand new Attack and lot of enhancement and balancing changes, including a rework on the Soul Harvest Stat and Plant Build, based on player feedback :)

The game sold more than 10 000 COPIES IN JUST A FEW DAYS!!!

Completely amazing, thanks a lot!

As we reached 10 000 players on the Full Version of Noobs Are Coming, i also means we just unlocked a new Community Quest: Paloof, a new heroic Noob will be implemented very soon in a next update. We're also very close to achieve other Community Quests, everything is going very fast haha

If you want to support my work on this Game and if you enjoy the 4 Updates already pushed to the Game in less than a week, please do not hesitate to leave a positive review on Steam ✨! It helps a lot and it motivates me to keep doing my best!



Early Access - Update 4.0 - (21 July 2025)

NEW ATTACK: Water Orbit (Upgradable/Wizard/Water), this attack scales well with Size, Cooldown, Duration and Knockback. It also allows to water Plant Minions and it scales also well with the Attack Orbit Speed stat

Difficulties 2/3/4/5 are now a bit harder

Difficulty 5: 2 Heroic Noob Bossfights spawn at wave 20/25/30

Endless Mode: difficulty now immediately increases from the first wave when switching to endless mode (in addition to the exponential difficulty raising waves after waves)

Vilethorn Character: Can now only find and equip Plant and Water Attacks

Bigfoot Character: Can now only find and equip attacks scaling with Melee or Kickable Attacks

Carrot Attack Rework: now quickly redirects towards the player directly after hitting a wall (way more powerful)

Plant Attacks: now watering a grown plant makes it recover its duration 2x faster

Disc Synergy nerf: remove the +1 Bounce that was given at (4)

Soul Harvest Stat: now capped at 50%

Soul Harvest Stat: now can only provide 100x the current wave value in souls

Claustrophobia Item: -10% Room Size/-5% Enemy Speed => -8% Room Size/-4% Enemy Speed

Claustrophobia Item: green/Limited to 2 => blue/unique

Room Size Stat: now minimum value at -25%

Defaut Room Size is now bigger when playing with 3 or 4 players (+10% for 3 Players, +15% for 4 Players)

Frog Noobs: tweaked the bullet pattern on jump landing

Frog Noobs: changed projectile visual

Bugfix: Enemies could be pushed outside the arena with getting hit repeatedly by extremely high knockback values very quickly

Bugfix: The Achievement “Final Boss 1” did trigger the in-game achievement and its reward but not the Steam Achievement (should retroactively work for the player that already completed the challenge)

Enjoy!