22 July 2025 Build 19301927
Update notes via Steam Community
You don’t need to install and start the Steam app to register for the web version anymore. You can now sign in directly with Steam on the web site. Once your buyer status is verified, you’ll gain premium access to the web site.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
