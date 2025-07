Hi everyone,

With this update, the rest of the weapons of the battleship are reworked to fit the battleship theme better!

Changelog for 1.0.5

Shotgun

- New visuals and animations.



Smg

- New visuals and animations.

- New SFX.

- Bullet count per burst 5 -> 20.

- Decreased the fire rate slightly.



Rocket

- New visuals.

- It now fires two rockets at a time.



– Oğuzcan