Cell Command is in an amazingly fun & stable state currently thanks to your feedback, bug reports & custom map submissions in the Discord 🤗

In November 2024, I was hired at a mobile game company - the job itself was fine, yet after only 1 week, I realized it was the wrong choice for me and quit.

I made Genome Guardian (a game many of you know has "the sauce" and if you don't know you should seriously play it) and knew: I sure as hell could do it again.

For those unaware, Cell Command is inspired by a 2002 browser game on the LEGO website, Spybotics: The Nightfall Incident:

I had such fond memories of it, and knew there's nothing else like it, so I thought "why not make a spiritual successor with the ːadnaː ːcdnaː ːgdnaː ːtdnaː DNA & roguelite magic of Genome Guardian"?

To anyone who played it: You'll notice various nods in-game (try the "Nightfall Tile Style" in research 😉).

It sooths my soul to know that this Macromedia Shockwave game from my past is no longer just a memory, but rather, the very foundation of a game I made...and I get to share that with you all.

PLEASE CONSIDER ADDING A REVIEW 🙏

I so desperately want indie gamedev to be my lifelong career, and reviews have a massive impact on the game's discoverability, especially early on. I read each one whether it's 10 paragraphs or 1 word!

I'm open to feedback and to chat in the Discord - I personally find it annoying when devs ignore their community and seem tonedeaf so I'm always available there.