Version 0.9.7.4 brings some exciting features:

- Skeleton ally can now use a projectile like weapons: Staffs, Bows (remember to also add arrows!)

- Enemy skeletons also use bows!

- new Scroll/Book: Rejuvenating Bloom - grows a magical plant that heals hero and allies over time

- Worms are now leaving a poisonous trail

- Level Chooser switches between saves faster

- To use a stairs you have to now press a button (Default: >, <, Enter)