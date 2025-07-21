- 3 New pilot voices added;
- New in-game high scoreboard;
- Scenery clean-up and improvements;
- UI clean-up;
- Passenger satisfaction Meter added;
- Redesigned Instructions;
- In-game instructional popups added;
- Keyboard shortcuts button added;
- Numerous bug fixes.
Major Update! Build 1.3301
Update notes via Steam Community
