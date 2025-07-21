 Skip to content
21 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • 3 New pilot voices added;
  • New in-game high scoreboard;
  • Scenery clean-up and improvements;
  • UI clean-up;
  • Passenger satisfaction Meter added;
  • Redesigned Instructions;
  • In-game instructional popups added;
  • Keyboard shortcuts button added;
  • Numerous bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

