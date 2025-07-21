Update 2.1.3 (2025-07-22)
Fixed an issue where defeating a Lich with the Rogue's Greed skill caused relic chests to duplicate and blocks to overlap.
Thank you to all the players who reported this issue.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Update 2.1.3 (2025-07-22)
Fixed an issue where defeating a Lich with the Rogue's Greed skill caused relic chests to duplicate and blocks to overlap.
Thank you to all the players who reported this issue.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update