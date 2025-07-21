 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 July 2025 Build 19301795 Edited 21 July 2025 – 15:39:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2.1.3 (2025-07-22)

  • Fixed an issue where defeating a Lich with the Rogue's Greed skill caused relic chests to duplicate and blocks to overlap.

Thank you to all the players who reported this issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3310901
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link