We have something new and experimental for those of you who specifically asked for DLSS and FSR support in Dreadzone. While we've tested both options before, TSR (Temporal Super Resolution) consistently outperformed them in our internal tests, which is why it’s been our default up until now.

However, we want to give you the choice.

We’ve prepared an experimental version of the game that includes:

✅ DLSS 4 support

✅ FSR 3.1 support

✅ Frame Generation option

From our tests, TSR still performs better overall, but your feedback is incredibly valuable to us — especially if you have a different experience on your setup.

If you’d like to try this version and help us gather more data, here’s how:

🔧 How to Access the Experimental DLSS/FSR Version:

Right-click on Dreadzone in your Steam Library Go to Properties → Betas Under Beta Participation, select: dlss The experimental build will start downloading

To revert back, simply change the beta selection to none.

🎮 In-Game:

Go to Graphics Settings and toggle DLSS or FSR, then adjust the Quality Level to your preference.

We're looking forward to hearing your thoughts and performance reports — this will help us decide how to move forward with upscaling support in the future.

Thank you for your continued support,

– The Dreadzone Team